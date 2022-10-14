Overview

Dr. Robert Isaacs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Isaacs works at Duke Spine Center in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Scoliosis and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.