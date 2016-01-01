Dr. Robert Ingraham Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingraham Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ingraham Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ingraham Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.
Dr. Ingraham Jr works at
Locations
Memphis Internal Medicine100 Baptist Memorial Cir Ste 202, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 636-2451
Neurological Surgery5201 Northshore Dr Ste 100, North Little Rock, AR 72118 Directions (501) 225-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Ingraham Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609856269
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingraham Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingraham Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingraham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingraham Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingraham Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingraham Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingraham Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingraham Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingraham Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.