Dr. Robert Ingham, MD
Dr. Robert Ingham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Ingham Neuroscience Group LLC2940 S Jones Blvd Ste E, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 227-6947
I love this Doctor. I was sent to him by the VA about 18 yrs ago, luckily for me, he keeps up with the latest research in his field. He diagnosed my headaches and was instrumental in creating the NOW accepted treatment of using simple O2 for relief of Cluster Headaches. I have been to many other doctors before and since seeing him, none even come close to his skill level or personal skills.
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurology
Dr. Ingham has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
