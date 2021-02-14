Dr. Imani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Imani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Imani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Imani works at
Locations
Robert Imani M.d.1505 W Avenue J Ste 103, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 729-6644
Facey Medical Foundation27141 Hidaway Ave, Canyon Country, CA 91351 Directions (661) 424-1774
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’be been seeing Dr Imani for so many years. I even had to leave because of insurance and see another Dr. When the chance came to get my PPO back I went back to him. I was all over the place. It takes a while to get things straight but he put in the effort to get me balanced. One thing I will say is that he asks questions, usually the same ones lol but if he notices anything different he inquires. I’ve had a chronic cough and been to many drs for it. He mentioned what it could be and told me that it was probably repairable. I went to a specialist and had an endoscopy done and they found three different problems. I need surgery. I credit Dr Imani for the information and push. Thank you Dr Imani.
About Dr. Robert Imani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imani has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
