Dr. Robert Imani, MD

Psychiatry
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Imani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

Dr. Imani works at Robert B Imani MD in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Canyon Country, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert Imani M.d.
    1505 W Avenue J Ste 103, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 729-6644
    Facey Medical Foundation
    27141 Hidaway Ave, Canyon Country, CA 91351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 424-1774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 14, 2021
    I’be been seeing Dr Imani for so many years. I even had to leave because of insurance and see another Dr. When the chance came to get my PPO back I went back to him. I was all over the place. It takes a while to get things straight but he put in the effort to get me balanced. One thing I will say is that he asks questions, usually the same ones lol but if he notices anything different he inquires. I’ve had a chronic cough and been to many drs for it. He mentioned what it could be and told me that it was probably repairable. I went to a specialist and had an endoscopy done and they found three different problems. I need surgery. I credit Dr Imani for the information and push. Thank you Dr Imani.
    R.Coleman — Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Imani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639374747
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Imani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imani has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Imani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

