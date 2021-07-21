Dr. Robert Ilowite, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilowite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ilowite, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ilowite, DO is a Dermatologist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology Center505 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 359-6685
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ilowite was considerate, compassionate, and gentle throughout our appointment. He also personally called me to explain my test results and offer advice. I have never had a doctor who seemed to actual care about my health outcomes before, and I really appreciated the care Dr. Ilowite provided.
About Dr. Robert Ilowite, DO
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003887704
Education & Certifications
- The Dermatology Center, Hazelton, Pa-Advanced Preceptorship Program
- St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- State University Of New York-College At Purchase
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilowite has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilowite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilowite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilowite has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilowite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilowite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilowite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilowite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilowite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.