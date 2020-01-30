Overview

Dr. Robert Iadevaio, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Iadevaio works at Pain Institute of Long Island in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY and Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.