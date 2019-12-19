Dr. Robert Hymes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hymes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hymes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Hymes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
Inova Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Fairfax3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 230, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 205-2626
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr Hymes specialized in the surgery I needed and gave me superb care.Fell & suffered a bad spiral fracture to my upper humerus. The first ortho said only 10% of these injuries needed surgery -but in the 2-3 days post injury, it became glaringly apparent I needed an expert. Not only did Dr Hymes specialize in these problematic breaks - he also was a professor of surgery: this spoke volumes to me. At our first meeting and XRay eval, Dr Hymes was definite in telling me I needed surgery ASAP. I was stubborn, asked to wait to see if the bones started to 'move in the right direction'. He accepted my (poor) decision & we agreed to monitor weekly. Needless to say, surgery was soon scheduled.Sucessful! Followup appointments were great- Dr Hymes & his whole team were super. He explained everything on the xray/progress images; he laughed when I told him I thought my new internal body jewelry was beautiful :-) Got referred to great PT and hand specialist. See Dr Hymes & trust him. SO Grateful!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- Harborview Hospital
- UCSF- Fresno (Pediatrics)
- University of California San Francisco
