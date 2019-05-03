Dr. Robert Huxster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huxster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Huxster, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Huxster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Huxster works at
Locations
Matthew Schaeffer MD PC915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 1, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 444-1344
Kennett Square400 McFarlan Rd Ste 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 692-6280
West Grove Office455 Woodview Rd Ste 205, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 692-6280
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huxster, answered my questions. Told me of my options. Was clear and concise.
About Dr. Robert Huxster, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487698049
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Colby College
