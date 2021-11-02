See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Robert Hutcherson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Hutcherson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Hutcherson works at Barton Hutcherson Head And Neck Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brighton Laser and Surgery Institute
    9675 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 02, 2021
I am thrilled with Dr. Hutcherson! He performed a face and neck lift on me just two months ago and it looks fabulous!!!! I have never looked better! His office staff are extremely pleasant and he is a most talented doctor.
Nov 02, 2021
About Dr. Robert Hutcherson, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 49 years of experience
  • English
  • 1598813230
Education & Certifications

  • Ucla Center Health Scis
  • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
  • Occidental College
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Hutcherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutcherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hutcherson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hutcherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutcherson works at Barton Hutcherson Head And Neck Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hutcherson’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcherson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutcherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutcherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

