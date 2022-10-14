Dr. Hust has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hust, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Hust works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kindred Hospital Houston Medical Center6441 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hust?
Dr. Hust is a Fine Cardiologist. He is Thorough in testing. Great Bed Side Manner and Truly Cares About His Patience. Highly Recommend
About Dr. Robert Hust, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1467451856
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hust accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hust works at
Dr. Hust has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.