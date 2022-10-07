See All Otolaryngologists in Riverton, UT
Dr. Robert Hunter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Sevier Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hunter works at South Valley ENT Riverton in Riverton, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Valley ENT Riverton
    4651 W 13400 S, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-9177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Valley ENT
    5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5834
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Sevier Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Oral Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Resection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Dentoalveolar Lesion Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Vestibule Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Culture Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Robert Hunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477669083
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
