Dr. Robert Hunsaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hunsaker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 446-7277
-
2
Cosmetique Plastic Surgery Center9495 SW 72nd St Ste B150, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 279-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hunsaker is a real experienced professional, he made me feel so comfortable and answered to all my questions when i first met him during the consultation for my BA. Maria and all his staff are so kind and very available as well. I had my surgery this week, i've been following all his instructions and i feel great after very few days..most of all i LOVE the result, what i always wanted, natural and perfect on my body. I would choose him again and again and i highly recommend Dr Hunsaker if
About Dr. Robert Hunsaker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871774984
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
