Dr. Robert Hullander, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Robert Hullander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hullander, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hullander works at
Locations
Santa barbara3045 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-0363
Marian Pain Managment525 Plaza Dr Ste 204, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 946-1048
Hullander and Mozingo L.p.222 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Hullander was excellent. I saw him for horrible shooting pain in my arm. He explained to me the possible causes in terms that I could understand and the treatment he would recommend. I was honestly not looking forward to the epidural injection but it was not nearly the experience that I had imagined. The procedure was performed quickly and efficiently- and was not painful! The best part is that after 2 injections, my pain was completely gone! Highly recommend Dr. H.
About Dr. Robert Hullander, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285731976
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Hospital
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Duke University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hullander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hullander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hullander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hullander speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hullander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hullander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hullander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hullander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.