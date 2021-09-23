See All Spine Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Robert Huler, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3 (56)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Robert Huler, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Huler works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital
    8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Dr. Huler preformed a spinal fusion with titanium rods for a broken C2, and damaged spinal cord. He personally called me when I had questions. Lisa who is his right hand is also amazing. Both Dr.'s are extremely professional, knowledgeable, and caring. I highly recommend them. I don't think there is a better Dr anyone could find.
    Sue — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Huler, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851343503
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Huler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Huler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Huler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

