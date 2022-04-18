Dr. Robert Huizenga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huizenga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Huizenga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Huizenga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Huizenga works at
Robert Koblin M.d. Inc.150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 115, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-9191
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Rob Huizenga has been my primary physician for more than three decades. He is simply outstanding in every way important to patients. Just a well informed, knowledgable, successful, focused, caring doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1245264720
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Huizenga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huizenga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huizenga works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Huizenga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huizenga.
