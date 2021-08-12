Dr. Robert Hughes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hughes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Hughes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Everett, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Hues Dental Group10025 19th Ave SE Ste 200, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 386-3177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Over a year ago I made the appointment to come into the dentist but was hesitent due to prior bad experiences with the dentist. My major goal was to find a dentist that had the sedation as an option. It had been about five years since I had been in to see one (which is gross I know) as just thinking about going in gave me pure anxiety. On my first appointment with Dr. Hughes I was greeted by the amazing and friendly reception staff doing everything they could to make me feel welcome and comfortable. I was given my intake paperwork and noticed for the first time at a dentist office the amazing question of what my ultimate dental goals were. As I placed all my obvious needs, I continued to place all of my long term goals here as well. As I was called back for the appointment I could feel the anxiety kicking in and not wanting to go back as I was afraid of what dental work they would be conducting that day. As I was able to not only tell my concerns and openly discuss my fears and anxie
About Dr. Robert Hughes, DDS
- Dentistry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487877890
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.