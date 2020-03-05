Overview

Dr. Robert Huff, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Iu Health West Hospital and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Huff works at Dermatology Inc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.