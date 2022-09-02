Overview

Dr. Robert Huff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Huff works at The Eye Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.