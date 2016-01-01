Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD is a dermatologist in Laredo, TX. Dr. Hudson Jr completed a residency at Univ Tx Med Branch Hosps, Dermatology Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Laredo Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hudson Jr is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Laredo Dermatology Associates121 Calle del Norte Ste 102, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 726-1646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164515011
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Med Branch Hosps, Dermatology Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- U NM Affil Hosps
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson Jr has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Pemphigoid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson Jr.
