Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I was having serious allergies and feeling terrible. Luckily Dr Huang was able to take me on a saturday and quickly diagnosed a nasty nasal infection, did a biopsy, got me on antibiotics and also cleaned out my ear wax with his magical suction tool. Dr Huang takes care of my wife and boys too, and is always available in an urgent situation. He is wonderful John
About Dr. Robert Huang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306926985
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.