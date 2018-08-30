Overview

Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Panhandle Orthopaedics in Crestview, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.