Overview

Dr. Robert Hruby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



Dr. Hruby works at GenesisCare in Niceville, FL with other offices in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.