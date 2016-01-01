Overview

Dr. Robert Hoyer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keefe Memorial Hospital, Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, Mount San Rafael Hospital, Prowers Medical Center, Southeast Colorado Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital.



Dr. Hoyer works at High Plains Community Health Center in Lamar, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.