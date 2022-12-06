Overview

Dr. Robert Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts|TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Howard works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.