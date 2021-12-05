Dr. Robert Howard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Howard, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Howard, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
St Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 480-0179
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2977
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County7650 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mid-2021 I had a high speed accident causing significant fractures in my foot and ankle. Thanks to the excellent surgical repair by Dr. Howard, great post-operative support by the doctor and his staff plus physiotherapy sessions I'm now 90% recovered. I expect to be 100% recovered by spring 2022.
About Dr. Robert Howard, DO
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNLV/Nev Sch Med
- Mc Laren Hosp
- Michigan State University School Of Medicine
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
