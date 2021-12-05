Overview

Dr. Robert Howard, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Howard works at St Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.