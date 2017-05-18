Dr. Robert Houser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Houser, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Houser, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Houser works at
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Columbus Inc.41 Commerce Park Dr, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 890-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and honest expectations given and appreciated. East you talk to and great surgeon.
About Dr. Robert Houser, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- The Ohio State University
