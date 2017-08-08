Overview

Dr. Robert Houghton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA.



Dr. Houghton works at Robert Houghton M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.