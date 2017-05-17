See All Pediatricians in Longview, TX
Dr. Robert Hough, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hough, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.

Dr. Hough works at Woman and Child Health Center of Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    402 N 7th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 212-7110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 17, 2017
    Excellent with all 3 of my kids couldn't ask for a better doctor and nurses he needs more than just 5 stars!!
    Garland, TX — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Hough, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457494296
    Education & Certifications

    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hough works at Woman and Child Health Center of Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hough’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

