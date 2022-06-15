Dr. Hostoffer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Allergy Immunology Associates5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 381-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hostoffer is great. He is the only doctor I have that is thinking outside the box to help me figure out a diagnosis. He is patient, professional, a good listener and is trying really hard to help me. My other doctors have since given up. There are few doctors out there like him. I highly recommend him. His staff were really helpful too. When I called for an appointment they got me in on the same day.
About Dr. Robert Hostoffer Jr, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730159674
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
