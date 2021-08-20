Overview

Dr. Robert Horodnic, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Horodnic works at Horodnic Family Medicine in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.