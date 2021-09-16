Dr. Robert Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Horne, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Horne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Horne works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Lynn Horne, MD3025 W Sahara Ave Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 822-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horne?
Dr. Robert Lynne Horne saved my life.....he is an amazing Dr. and listened carefully to all I had to say...It was trial and error in finding the right meds for me, but now I feel I am a new person....I have been seeing him for years for my refills...He is wonderful. I feel so lucky to have found him!
About Dr. Robert Horne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104994045
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Centenary College Of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horne accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horne works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.