Overview

Dr. Robert Hooker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Hooker works at OK Cardiovasvular Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Ventricular Assist Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.