Dr. Robert Hooker, MD
Dr. Robert Hooker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Colon and Rectal Surgery of Oklahoma3433 NW 56th St Ste 760, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-4345
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando217 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 425-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Hooker?
Dr. Hooker, now practicing in Tucson,AZ, came recommended and I just met with him. I'll come back and report how my bypass ends up. So far, I like him and he was on time and prepared to discuss anything I asked.
About Dr. Robert Hooker, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Stanford U-Stanford Hosp
- U Chicago Hosps
- Suny
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Hooker has seen patients for Thoracentesis and Ventricular Assist Device, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
