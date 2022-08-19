Overview

Dr. Robert Hoofnagle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Hoofnagle works at Robert F Hoofnagle Jr, MD, PA in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.