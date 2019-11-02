Dr. Robert Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Hood works at
Locations
Endocrine Clinic of Southeast Texas3030 North St Ste 560, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 835-7623
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great, very personable, efficient, friendly and very knowledgable
About Dr. Robert Hood, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1053321539
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- U Toronto
- St Joseph Hlth Ctr
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
