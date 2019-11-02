Overview

Dr. Robert Hood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Hood works at Endocrine Clinic Of Southeast in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.