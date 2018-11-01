See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Louisville, KY
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Robert Homm, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Homm works at Louisville Reproductive Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Reproductive Center
    4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 414, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 996-4480

Admitting Hospitals

  Baptist Health Louisville
  Norton Women's and Children's Hospital

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis

Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Nov 01, 2018
    I am so pleased with my care from Dr. Homm. After years of failed treatment with another practice, I reached out to Dr. Homm to explore other options. He was refreshingly straightforward, gave me more information, and then worked with me to develop a care plan I was comfortable with. He was the first to believe there was something wrong, and helped me find the answers I sought! I feel very well cared for by Dr. Homm. His office staff is top-notch as well, moving mountains to meet my needs.
    T in New Albany, IN — Nov 01, 2018
    Specialties
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1518926096
    Education & Certifications

    Med University SC
    Residency
    University Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    Louisville Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Vanderbilt U
    Board Certifications
    Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
