Dr. Robert Hollis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hollis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Hollis works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Northwest Ohio, LLC1641 N Lake Ct, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 420-7304
Neurosurgery Clinic1297 Burns Way Ste 4, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for herniated disc and dislocated nerve. His team did all the necessary steps and tests and after a short period decided surgery was best option. Let me tell you, best surgeon around. Instant relief after surgery, recovery was nothing. He knows what he is doing and does it better than i ever imagined. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Hollis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477506111
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.