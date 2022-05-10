Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollabaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their residency with University Tenn
Dr. Hollabaugh works at
Locations
Wolf River Office1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 252-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Conradpearson Clinic PC125 Guthrie Dr, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollabaugh?
Dr. Hollabaugh is professional, down to earth, straight to the point and gives very clear explanations.
About Dr. Robert Hollabaugh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1437117561
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollabaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollabaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollabaugh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollabaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollabaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollabaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.