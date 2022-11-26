Dr. Robert Holbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Holbrook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Holbrook, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lindsay Municipal Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Holbrook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norman Gastroenterology1515 N Porter Ave Ste 200, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 366-8619
- 2 216 Foreman Cir, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 366-8619
Hospital Affiliations
- Lindsay Municipal Hospital
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holbrook?
Smartest person I have ever met. Compassionate and listened better than my own husband does. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Holbrook, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053352054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holbrook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holbrook works at
Dr. Holbrook has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Holbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.