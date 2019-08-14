See All Nephrologists in Montgomery, AL
Nephrology
Overview

Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Hoit Jr works at Renal Associates Of Montgomery, PC in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL and Troy, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renal Associates of Montgomery PC
    4760 WOODMERE BLVD, Montgomery, AL 36106 (334) 288-0814
    Bma Capitol City
    255 S Jackson St, Montgomery, AL 36104 (334) 288-0814
    Fresenius Medical Care Prattville
    692 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL 36066 (334) 288-0814
    Fresenius Kidney Care Troy
    606 Botts Ave, Troy, AL 36081 (334) 566-7266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2019
    Dr. Hoit always takes the time to explain what is going on with my kidneys. He's very knowledgeable and always answers requests in a very timely manner.
    Robyn — Aug 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285638247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usaf Hosp Keesler
    Residency
    Internship
    • Usaf Hosp Keesler
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hoit Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoit Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoit Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoit Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoit Jr has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoit Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hoit Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoit Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoit Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoit Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

