Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
satellite office2929 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-5905
-
2
main office23123 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 222-3823
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr. Robert Hoffman is beyond five stars. He is brilliant, caring, and insightful and even finds the best medication prices. I have seen him for many years. I had my "biologic tests" done at his office, which turned my health around 100%. Dr. Hoffman is always reading and learning what is up to date on so many medical issues. Karen, in his office is fantastic as well.
About Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1780841536
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-Neuropsy Inst
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Union College Of Union University, Schenectady, Ny
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman speaks French, Spanish and Yiddish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.