Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD

Psychiatry
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hoffman works at Robert S Hoffman MD in Ventura, CA with other offices in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2929 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 643-5905
    23123 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 222-3823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr. Robert Hoffman is beyond five stars. He is brilliant, caring, and insightful and even finds the best medication prices. I have seen him for many years. I had my "biologic tests" done at his office, which turned my health around 100%. Dr. Hoffman is always reading and learning what is up to date on so many medical issues. Karen, in his office is fantastic as well.
    Megan Cavallari — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Hoffman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, French, Spanish and Yiddish
    • 1780841536
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA-Neuropsy Inst
    • University of Wisconsin, Madison
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    • Union College Of Union University, Schenectady, Ny
    • Psychiatry
