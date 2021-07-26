Overview

Dr. Robert Hoehn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Hoehn works at Ali & Hoehn Mds in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.