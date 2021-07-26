See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Robert Hoehn, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hoehn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Hoehn works at Ali & Hoehn Mds in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Irfan Ali MD Pllc
    1384 Cordova Cv Ste 1, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 753-7700
  2. 2
    Daybreak Treatment Center
    2262 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 753-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2021
    I am in the mental health field myself, and there is no one that I would trust more with my own daughter.
    Teresa J Fleece — Jul 26, 2021
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoehn to family and friends

Dr. Hoehn's Office & Staff

    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

    About Dr. Robert Hoehn, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396751954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hoehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoehn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

