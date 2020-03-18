Overview

Dr. Robert Hodgson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Hodgson works at North Tarrant Family Practice in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.