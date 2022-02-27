Dr. Robert Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hodges, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hodges, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Frederick Eye Institute201 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 682-3639
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Hodges, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Blepharitis, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.