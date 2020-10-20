Overview

Dr. Robert Hodge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Hodge works at GREAT LAKES SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.