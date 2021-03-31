Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoddeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Snellville, GA.
Dr. Hoddeson works at
Locations
ENT Of Georgia1790 Presidential Cir Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 297-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr Hoddeson. Covid protocol could be better in the office, however. I do not appreciate being in the waiting room with three other people. Also , same pen is offered to every patient without wiping it down. Would prefer to call from my vehicle and have someone bring paper work to make vehicle. Yes
About Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoddeson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoddeson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoddeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoddeson works at
Dr. Hoddeson has seen patients for Ear Ache, Headache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoddeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoddeson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoddeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoddeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoddeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.