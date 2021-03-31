See All Otolaryngologists in Snellville, GA
Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Snellville, GA. 

Dr. Hoddeson works at ENT Of Georgia in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Headache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Of Georgia
    1790 Presidential Cir Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 297-4230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Headache
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Headache
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoddeson?

    Mar 31, 2021
    Excellent experience with Dr Hoddeson. Covid protocol could be better in the office, however. I do not appreciate being in the waiting room with three other people. Also , same pen is offered to every patient without wiping it down. Would prefer to call from my vehicle and have someone bring paper work to make vehicle. Yes
    Roberta Bengtson — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396742433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hoddeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoddeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoddeson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoddeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoddeson works at ENT Of Georgia in Snellville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hoddeson’s profile.

    Dr. Hoddeson has seen patients for Ear Ache, Headache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoddeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoddeson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoddeson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoddeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoddeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

