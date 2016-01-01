Dr. Robert Hoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hoch, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Anoka, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Locations
Riverway Clinic - Anoka601 Jacob Ln, Anoka, MN 55303 Directions (763) 200-5354
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Hoch, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396717245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.