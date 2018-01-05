Dr. Robert Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoang, MD is a Men's Health Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Men's Health Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.
Robert Q Hoang, MD728 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 202-0260
- Chinese Hospital
Dr Hoang took time out to answer all my questions to help pin point the problem. He was quick to call me back me back the next day with my lab results. He gave me good reccomendations.
- Men's Health Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- Fellow-American College Of Surgeons
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr/U Tex
- University Of Tx Med Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Urology
