Dr. Robert Hix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Locations
Parkhill Clinic for Women3215 N Northhills Blvd Ste 3, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hix has a friendly bedside manner. He is very respectful and kind. During appointments and before my C section, he explained everything very clearly. I had an overall excellent experience.
About Dr. Robert Hix, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720053903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
