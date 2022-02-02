Dr. Robert Hitscherich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitscherich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hitscherich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hitscherich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Hitscherich works at
Locations
Island Medical Group789b Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-3600
Island Medical Group Prohealth Care4045 Hempstead Tpke # 300, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Using Dr. Hitscherich for a few years now and he is thorough, answers all questions and has a very good bedside manner. The office is extremely clean and his staff is very knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Robert Hitscherich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205872207
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
