Dr. Robert Hirschl, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Hirschl works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.